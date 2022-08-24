One more hot day; then a much cooler weekend ahead

It’s a hot day and our 22nd day this summer Portland has made it over 90 degrees. Most areas west of the Cascades will end up in the lower 90s. It will be very warm again tonight, with low temperatures only in the 60s throughout the metro area and inner urban areas will struggle to drop below 70 degrees. If you don’t have air conditioning, expect tough sleeping once again.

Thursday will be a similar day with afternoon temperatures topping out in the lower 90s, but then a strong push of marine air surges inland late tomorrow evening. The result will be a much more comfortable day Friday with highs around 80!

This weekend we’ve got a brief taste of fall weather with cloudier skies and even a few sprinkles or a shower Saturday. Highs both days stay in the 70s; quite refreshing after all the heat this month so far.

High pressure and warm air surges back into the Pacific Northwest early next week leading to at least a couple days around 90 degrees.

There’s no sign of an extended heat wave OR a soaking rain in the next 8 days.

