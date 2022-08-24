Portland Public Schools passes increased incentive pay for substitutes

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Substitute teachers in Portland are getting a raise this school year, to get classrooms filled at schools that have had a hard time getting teacher absences filled.

Before Tuesday night’s vote approving an increase, substitutes got an extra $15 on top of their full-day rate, but now that the incentive increase was passed, they’ll get an extra $50 per full day to help fill empty classrooms at certain schools.

The half day rate will also increase, from an extra $10 per half day, to an extra $35 per half day.

Portland Public Schools made this decision to help get more substitutes into a third of their schools that didn’t have enough covering teacher absences last school year.

Before the pandemic, the district was able to get 94% of vacancies filled but during the 2021-2022 school year, they only had 77% filled with some schools seeing more vacancies than others.

The school board said this is only a temporary measure with the hope other long-term plans will encourage substitutes to come back and use their emergency licensure as a path to make this a long-term career.

“In Oregon, we choose to keep our substitutes highly educated and certified right? Our substitutes don’t just come off the street and get into the classroom,” Portland Association of Teachers President, Angela Bonilla, said. “We want to make sure that they’re well trained to support our students and so this vote and this decision is going to ensure we’re incentivizing folks to be those professional educators when they come into the classroom.”

Student Representative Byronie McMahon said when teachers have substitute support, students also feel supported.

“For a student to see like I get to be in my classroom and there is an adult here and they don’t get shuffled off to say, the cafeteria or the auditorium is a really important part of them feeling comfortable to continue the assigned work or to feel they’re supported in that environment,” she said.

Board members tonight said they supported the decision with the hope there will be a check-in by the end of this year to see how the incentive pay works.

