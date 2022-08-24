‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ seized in Tigard after man reported on top of car, screaming: Police

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Police say they seized ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ after it was reported that a man was standing on top of a car screaming and acting “erratically.”

The newer form of powdered fentanyl that is often referred to as ‘rainbow’ fentanyl resembles sidewalk chalk and has been in the news recently, both in the Portland metro area and across the country, as it continues to emerge in a growing number of communities.

In Tigard’s recent case, police said officers were called to a suspicious person around 11 p.m. on August 10 where a witness in the 7600 block of SW Hunziker Road reported a man on top of a car, who was screaming and acting erratically.

Police said responding officers learned the man had several warrants out for his arrest and took him into custody. While searching him, they recovered 5.5 grams of ‘rainbow’ fentanyl.

According to a Tigard Police Detective who works with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), ‘rainbow’ fentanyl is cut with various unknown materials and mostly comes from drug cartels in Mexico that ship it north. A couple of pounds of pink fentanyl powder was recently seized by a local DEA team.

This comes on the heels of a significant increase in fentanyl pills on the streets, known as M30′s. So far in 2021, fentanyl has been documented in 70 Tigard Police reports. In comparison, it was only mentioned in eight TPD reports in all of 2020.

In a statement, Tigard police warned that any form of fentanyl can be potentially deadly, and this is no exception. ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl is especially concerning because anyone – especially children – could mistake it for chalk. If you come across a substance like this, don’t touch it. Please report it by calling 911.

“We are concerned about the availability of fentanyl in our community and the increasing number of overdoses across the region,” said Washington County Health Officer Dr. Christina Baumann. “If you use, know that the strength of the drug varies, and the risk of overdose is high. Don’t use alone. Carry naloxone – it could save a life.”

Naloxone is available at local pharmacies. Additional resources are available on Washington County’s harm reduction website at https://bit.ly/wc-harm-reduction.

If you need help for yourself or a loved one, the Washington County Crisis Line is answered 24/7 at 503-291-9111.

To learn more about the fentanyl epidemic and how children on social media are targeted, watch this interview with DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.

