Rising crime causes NE Portland thrift store to close, owners say.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A thrift store in northeast Portland says it’s closing its doors because of the rise in crime in the area but this isn’t your average thrift store.

On a daily basis, Anniebug’s Attic Thrift Store sells goodies and trinkets but, on the side, they have their Paying It Forward program where they give away clothing for free to those in need. But with all the crime happening in the area, they’re seeing fewer people in their store.

Anniebug’s Attic opened in 2019 but their Paying It Forward program, has been around since 2015. Those in need can come into the store, and choose up to five items like pants, shoes, a shirt and a blanket for free.

“They don’t know where else they’re going to go to get their free clothing. We have a couple of regulars that should be coming in today but they’re not coming in because of us closing their doors,” says Caitlyn Austin, Co-Founder.

Over the years, they have helped more than a thousand people. But regardless of their dedication to help people, the crime in their backyard is now forcing them to turn people away. Recently, they’ve experienced theft and cars being stripped.

“We’ve had a standoff in the back parking lot with the police department trying to get a guy out of the trailer court,” says Austin. “Harassing our customers as they were coming into shop.”

Anniebug’s Attic has seen fewer and fewer customers over time. In fact, Caitlyn says they made $19,000 during the pandemic and they’re barely reaching that number now. Other businesses in the area have also shut down due to crime.

They will close Sept. 15 and won’t be taking any more donations. However, they will still give away clothing and welcome customers who want to offer support.

