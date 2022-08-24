Sheriff: Man arrested after assault with vehicle in Washougal

WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an assault with a vehicle that happened in Washougal late Tuesday night.

Just before 11 p.m., deputies were called out to a report of a disturbance with a weapon in the 40700 block of Southeast Washougal River Road. The sheriff’s office said a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots and a man was walking on the roadway who stated his vehicle had been shot.

Deputies arrived to the area and located several crime scenes on Washougal River Road. According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation showed two vehicles collided multiple times over a two mile span of Washougal River Road.

The sheriff’s office said evidence was seen in both vehicles indicating the potential presence of firearms. Both vehicles are pending search warrants to search for additional evidence.

Four people were taken to an area hospital where they were interviewed by detectives. No one was injured by gunfire.

The sheriff’s office said 49-year-old Thomas R. Malcom was booked into the Clark County Jail on three counts of first-degree assault.

No additional details have been released by the sheriff’s office. The investigation is ongoing.

