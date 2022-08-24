Wanted felon arrested after dine and dash call in Lincoln City

LINCOLN CITY Ore. (KPTV) – A wanted felon is in custody after trying to dine and dash in Lincoln City.

Officers with the Lincoln City Police Department arrested Robert Wayne Norton, 45, of Dallas, after Norton left the Dory Cove Restaurant without paying for his meal. Investigating officers learned the suspect left in a white 2007 Nissan Altima reported stolen out of Dallas.

After a brief search, officers found the Nissan parked near SW 50th Street and Hwy 101. However, the car was empty.

Using evidence gathered and security footage, officers began searching the area, finding Norton hiding in the dunes near Siletz Bay Park.

Norton was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and third-degree theft along with a felony parole violation warrant.

