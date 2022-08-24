Water advisory in place for Vancouver Lake after dangerous levels of toxins detected

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Clark County Public Health is issuing a warning to the public after dangerous levels of toxins were found in Vancouver Lake. Public health says the toxins, known as cyanotoxins, have been found across the lake including the swimming beach.

Due to the increased levels in the water, residents are asked to avoid any activities in Vancouver Lake until samples show toxin levels have returned to what the Washington Department of Health considers passing. The warning extends to the following:

Swimming

Kayaking

Paddleboarding

Canoeing

Using motorized boats

Water skiing

Fishing

In addition to people avoiding any contact with water, animals should also stay away from the lake as well.

Officials warn if cyanotoxins are swallowed, a person may experience abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, numbness of the lips, tingling in fingers and toes, and dizziness. The toxins can be fatal to pets that drink the water.

Warning advisories remain in place at Lacamas Lake and Round lakes in Camas.

