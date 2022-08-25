13-year-old girl missing again from Portland home

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nevaeh Rohrbach, age 13, went missing again from her foster-care home on Tuesday, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

This is the second time in a month that ODHS has reported Rohrbach as missing and possibly in danger. Previously, she was reported as missing on Aug. 1 and found Aug. 4.

ODHS said Rohrbach frequents unhoused encampments in southeast Portland.

Date of birth: Sept. 6, 2008

Height: 5 feet, 7 inches

Weight: 135 pounds

Hair: Dyed black and blue

Eye color: Blue-green

Other identifying information: Nevaeh has a heart tattoo on her wrist and a tattoo on her finger.

Portland Police Bureau Case #22-227358

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1458968

ODHS asks the public for help in the effort to find Rohrbach and to contact 911, local law enforcement or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233) if they believe they see her.

Report child abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). This toll-free number allows you to report abuse of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.