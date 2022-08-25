Danger advisory issued for Round Lake in Camas due to elevated toxin levels

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health has increased its advisory for Round Lake because of elevated levels of cyanotoxins from a harmful algae.

Officials issued a danger advisory Thursday. They say there is no visible scum accumulation at the lake, but toxin levels exceed thresholds recommend by the state health department.

“Don’t be deceived by the appearance of clear water at Round Lake. The toxin level is actually quite high, making the water unsafe for people and pets,” said Alyssa Payne, environmental health specialist with Clark County Public Health’s Recreational Water Safety program.

Cyanotoxins are harmful to people, especially young children. They are also dangerous and even deadly for small pets who drink the water.

Officials are asking people to avoid all recreating in Round Lake, including swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding, canoeing, using motorized boats, water skiing and fishing. Pets should not have any contact with the water.

Danger signs are being posted at the public access points to the lake.

On Wednesday, Public Health issued a danger advisory for Vancouver Lake due to elevated levels of cyanotoxins. A warning advisory issued earlier this month for Lacamas Lake remains in place.

More information about algae blooms and current advisories can be found here.

