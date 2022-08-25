Friends of the Children - Portland gifted $7.7M from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:05 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A local nonprofit is getting $7.7 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The Portland chapter of Friends of the Children made the big announcement Thursday morning. The nonprofit says it’s the largest single gift the chapter has ever received. It’s part of a $44 million donation to the national network, which headquarters are in Portland.

Friends of the Children provides kids with mentors. They support kids as young as 4 through high school.

MacKenzie Scott, who used to be married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, pledged to give at least half her wealth to charity. She received an estimated $36 billion in her divorce settlement.

For more information about Friends of the Children - Portland click here.

