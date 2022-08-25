VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Police arrested a 44-year-old man after he fled into the Columbia River on Wednesday afternoon, according the Vancouver Police Department.

At about 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Southeast Riverside Drive after a resident reported that two men parked a U-Haul and a pickup truck in and around the resident’s driveway, and that the men were going door to door asking for gasoline.

Police said one of the men, identified as Joshua D. Rouse, gave a false name and then took off running. He jumped off a 20-foot embankment, crossed railroad tracks, and then plunged into the river.

After calling for a water rescue crew, police used a privately-owned boat to stay near the man and keep him from swimming farther from shore in the swift current.

For nearly an hour, the man refused multiple offers of a life jacket or to be pulled out of the water, police said.

Man arrested in Vancouver after fleeing into the Columbia River on Aug. 24. (Vancouver Police Dept.)

Eventually, the man agreed to grab a floatation device, swam close to shore, and was taken into custody. He was checked by medical personnel at a nearby dock before being booked into Clark County Jail for “criminal impersonation.”

Police said Thursday that they are waiting for a warrant to search the U-Haul.

