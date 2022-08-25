Much Cooler Starting Friday

It’s another hot one out there! We’ve got lots of sunshine and hot temperatures, but we should cool down a little more nicely tonight, with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We have a big change tomorrow, with a push of marine air and a low moving into the region. Expect cloudier skies tomorrow, especially to start the day. We’ll clear to more partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and evening and highs will be much cooler. Expect high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Saturday will be similar, with the possibility of shower, likely in the morning some time. Temperatures will continue cooling through the weekend, with highs in the 70s.

But Monday next week brings another big change, with high pressure moving over us and high temperatures quickly climbing. Monday and Tuesday could both be in the 90s and Wednesday could be right around that as well. Nights are also warming back into the mid 60s. Thursday is likely going to be much cooler again, with partly cloudy skies.

