One more hot day, then turning much cooler!

It’s a cloudy start to our Thursday along the coast, and mostly clear inland. Patchy marine stratus (low clouds) will try to push into our western valleys around sunrise. If we see some cloud cover this morning, it won’t stick around for long. Also worth noting: it’s quite warm across the metro area with early morning temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Today will turn out to be another sunny and hot day. Highs across our western valleys will reach the low to mid 90s.

A big push of marine air will occur between tonight and Friday, bringing more clouds and much cooler temperatures. This will be associated with a trough of low pressure dipping in from the northwest. It won’t necessarily feel chilly during the morning, but afternoon highs will be about 10-15 degrees cooler than today. Expect temperatures to max out near 80 degrees. Saturday looks even cooler. We’re anticipating partly to mostly cloudy skies, along with some patchy drizzle. Highs will only end up in the low to mid 70s from Portland to Salem. Sunday will be another comfortable day, with clouds clearing out during the afternoon. We should be a few degrees warmer thanks to the clearing skies.

Much warmer weather returns between early to mid next week. High pressure will expand out of the Rockies and across the West Coast, bringing highs back in the upper 80s and low 90s. Overnights will turn warmer, trending from the 50s back into the 60s.

Have a great Thursday!

