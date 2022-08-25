Oregon DHS: 13-year-old girl reported missing in Portland has been found

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:20 PM PDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services says a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday has been found.

Nevaeh Rohrbach went missing from her foster-care home on Tuesday. Rohrbach was found on Thursday, according to ODHS.

This is the second time in a month that ODHS has reported Rohrbach as missing and possibly in danger. Previously, she was reported as missing on Aug. 1 and found Aug. 4.

No additional details were released by ODHS.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Mar-a-Lago is seen in this file photo. The document is likely to offer at least some new...
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
New Oregon Crater Lake license plate design
Oregon reveals new Crater Lake license plate
National Women's Equality Day
National Women's Equality Day
Crash scene
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash north of Cornelius
Steve and Mina Shulz found murdered at their home in Olalla, Washington.
Bodies of murdered Washington couple found in garbage can