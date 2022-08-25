Oregon DHS: 13-year-old girl reported missing in Portland has been found

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services says a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday has been found.

Nevaeh Rohrbach went missing from her foster-care home on Tuesday. Rohrbach was found on Thursday, according to ODHS.

This is the second time in a month that ODHS has reported Rohrbach as missing and possibly in danger. Previously, she was reported as missing on Aug. 1 and found Aug. 4.

No additional details were released by ODHS.

