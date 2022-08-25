Oregon man charged after Lincoln City crash kills motorcyclist

LINCOLN CITY Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man has been arrested after a deadly crash in Lincoln City.

Police say James Lee Mitchell, 27, of Otis, Oregon was leaving a Space Age gas station in the 500 block of south Hwy 101 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when his Suzuki Sidekick collided with a southbound 2003 Harley Davidson. Responders found the motorcyclist, Aden Charles Perkins, 29, of Lincoln City, lying in the road with severe injuries and despite attempted aid, Perkins died at the scene.

Medical responders found little injuries to Mitchell and he was treated at the scene.

Following investigation, officers found reason to believe Mitchell was under the influence of alcohol. Police then arrested and charged Mitchell with second-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Lincoln City Police Detective Sergeant Henderson or Detective Goodman at 541-994-3636.

