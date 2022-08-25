Polling: Most Portlanders are terrified of downtown and walking in their own neighborhoods

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - New polling research commissioned by the City of Portland and obtained by FOX 12 reveals that most Portland residents fear going downtown.

Another shocking conclusion shows that most Portlanders are scared to walk in their own neighborhoods, day or night.

From May 2-16, 2022, DHM Research polled 500 Portland residents with the purpose to determine their opinions about downtown, the central city, neighborhoods, homelessness, public safety, and policies to support housing affordability.

The results showed 59% of residents had negative opinions of downtown. The top reasons were:

Homelessness - 66%

Trash and graffiti - 60%

Vandalism and property crime - 51%

Violent crime - 50%

Parking - 29%

The good news is that 57% of those surveyed in the community stated they would still travel downtown. Those individuals were typically younger, wealthier, and more likely to reside on the west side of the Willamette River.

More results showed that only 41% of respondents reported feeling “very safe” while walking alone during the day in their neighborhood, and only 16% reported feeling “very safe” while walking alone at night. Walking alone at night made over half of them feel “very risky” or “extremely unsafe.” The majority of those who felt unsafe (78%) indicated they feared physical attack. Walking alone made almost half feel “somewhat unsafe” or “very unsafe.”

78% of residents who said they felt unsafe indicated they feared a physical attack.

Autoplay Caption

See the full survey questions here.

Find out more about how the polling was conducted here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.