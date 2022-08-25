Portland Public Schools hosts town hall as they plan to modernize, rename Jefferson HS

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools is in the very early stages of Jefferson High School’s renovation, which would modernize the over 100-year-old school.

Richard Hunter is a part of the Jefferson High School Alumni Association and said a modernization project at the high school is long overdue.

“It’s late. We should’ve been the first on the table, but we’ve always been the underdog in the community because of the predominantly Black high school,” Hunter said.

However, he’s glad a renovation is happening at all and that the district said they want to include community members in that decision-making process when they decide what they want the school to look like.

“It’s our turn to shine but justice needs to be done,” Hunter said. “We should get everything all the nicest schools have.”

They’re not just changing the building, either. After 2020′s protests for racial equality, the school’s name was a point of debate. PPS is now beginning the process to change that, and they want students to lead that conversation.

“There’s gotta be some names that’s gonna be representative and last the next 100 years,” Hunter said.

The modernization process has only just begun, with the goal of breaking ground in 2024, and opening for the 2026-2027 school year.

In the meantime, Portland Public Schools is holding town halls for parents like Esmeralda Caldera, who has a sophomore at Jefferson, to attend and voice their opinions.

“I think we’re going to have to be really patient with construction. I do feel that, my son, toward his senior year, I’m not sure, if he might be in a mobile building outside on the track but I think it’s worth the sacrifice,” she said. “I have a daughter and so when she comes, she’ll be attending the new building, so that’ll be nice.”

The next town hall meeting is Sept. 21 at Jefferson High School’s library.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.