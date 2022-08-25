Secretary of State: Betsy Johnson qualifies for November ballot

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Secretary of State’s office has announced independent candidate Betsy Johnson officially qualifies for the November ballot.

To be listed among Democratic nominee Tina Kotek and Republican nominee Christine Drazan, Johnson had to collect 23,744 valid signatures.

“Since the beginning of this campaign, I have said that I am running to put the people of Oregon back in charge. I’m not running for governor as a D or as an R, I’m running as an Oregonian,” Johnson said in a Thursday press release. “Today the people of Oregon officially put me on the ballot, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to provide a real chance to move this state forward.”

According to Johnson’s campaign, more than twice the needed signatures for the November ballot were gathered and verified at 80 percent validity.

The Oregon general election will take place Nov. 8.

