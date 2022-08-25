Seemingly biased sea lion at Georgia Aquarium predicts Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game winner

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:32 AM PDT
ATLANTA (KPTV) - A California Sea Lion at the Georgia Aquarium has predicted the winner of the 2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between Oregon and Georgia on Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Diego, a seemingly biased sea lion at the Georgia Aquarium picked the Georgia Bulldogs to win the matchup.

The Oregon Ducks and the Georgia Bulldogs will meet at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game is the nation’s longest-running kickoff game and has gathered 1.1 million spectators, 87.4 million television viewers, distributed $101.3 million in team payouts, and generated an additional $498.5 million in economic effect over 17 games since 2008. It has also routinely hosted the top teams in the country.

