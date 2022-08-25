‘Shop with a Cop’: Sunshine Division helps kids get ready to go back to school

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Sunshine Division is helping local students go back to school in style.

The nonprofit held its 20th annual “Izzy’s Kids Shop with a Cop” event at the Fred Meyer in Wood Village on Thursday morning.

Izzy’s Kids helps law enforcement build and improve their relationship with local kids. Thursday morning, that building block included a shopping trip for back-to-school goodies.

Shop With A Cop 2022 - The Portland Police Bureau and @SUNSHINE_DIV Izzy’s Kid’s Shop with a Cop Event.



200+ kids going back to school shopping with local law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/xyp593JvQW — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 25, 2022

More than 200 kids are getting everything from backpacks to shoes and clothes.

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese says it’s one of his favorite events to attend.

“This is the very best of community policing, where you have the police officers, the deputies, the kids, Boys & Girls Club, Fred Meyers, everybody coming together to meet a need that’s critical in our community,” Reese said.

The kids received a $150 gift card to spend, along with a backpack and home essentials. Fred Meyer also offered them big discounts.

The Sunshine Division, which provides free emergency food and clothing to people in times of crisis, has fundraised and invested roughly $500,000 in the Izzy’s Kids Shop with a Cop program in the last decade.

