Student loan relief will make financial goals a reality for some

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV)- A historic announcement by the Biden administration Wednesday brings student loan relief to millions.

Vancouver resident Raelynn Forcella graduated college a year ago with $35,000 in student loan debt. She was overjoyed by the announcement.

“It’s honestly huge, right?” Forcella said. “Because debt is kind of just looming over, and paying the minimum, you just never see it go away because of the interest rate.”

According to federal data, in Washington state, more than 780,000 people hold more than $28 billion in federal student loan debt.

Forcella was also a Pell Grant recipient in college, which means she’s eligible to have $20,000 dollars of her debt wiped out completely.

“My partner and I are that much closer to paying down debt and buying a house,” Forcella said. “Or you know just anything, getting married!”

Forcella said she considers herself very lucky to have this relief come now, although she knows many may feel left out by this decision.

“I know other people may have already paid off their student loans or what have you,” Forcella said. “And ‘kudos’ to those people. The next step is more education so 18-year-old me doesn’t just sign their name on the dotted line and think it’s a future problem.”

Eljah Herr is the director of financial aid at Portland State University. He said his office is working to provide more resources about the Biden administration’s announcement to PSU alumni who are now paying off their loans. Current students and alumni who benefitted from Pell Grants, which is federal tuition aid for low income families, will see the greatest impact.

“Especially those Pell students, getting trapped in a cycle of debt because of negative amortization where the interest is greater than the actual monthly payment, is just really an economic death sentence.”

Pell Grant recipients like Forcella will also now enjoy a payment cap for undergraduate loans at 5 percent of their monthly income.

According to the U.S. Dept. of Education, most of those payment caps sat at 10 percent of monthly income prior to Wednesday’s announcement.

