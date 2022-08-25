Suspect wanted for Eugene deli robbery

Suspect wanted for Eugene deli robbery Aug. 25.
Suspect wanted for Eugene deli robbery Aug. 25.(Eugene Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:19 PM PDT
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a Eugene deli on Thursday, according to the Eugene Police Department.

At about 7:30 a.m., police responded to Sandy’s Deli at 4925 Barger Ave. after a man fired a shot inside the business and fled with stolen cash. No one was hurt.

Police searched the area but couldn’t find the suspect, described as a white man in his 40s with a heavy build.

He was wearing a black military-type jacket, black cargo pants, a black Nike hat with a white logo and a black Nike zip up. He also had clear-frame sunglasses with bright-blue lenses.

Anyone with information on this case, No. 22-12824 is asked to call 541-682-5111.

