Victim in deadly Powellhurst-Gilbert shooting identified as 40-year-old man

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 3:59 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man killed in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood on Aug. 10.

PPB says 40-year-old Dejohntae Campbell was found dead by officers just before 9:15 p.m. in the 13400 block of Southeast Bush Street. Following an autopsy, the Oregon medical examiner determined the cause of death to be homicide by gunshot wound.

Police said the suspect or suspects fled before officers were on scene and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040, or Detective Joe Corona at Joseph.Corona@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0508 and reference case number 22-215212.

