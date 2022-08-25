Washington state superintendent announces plan to expand dual language programs

(KPTV) - The Washington state superintendent has announced a plan to have every school in the state carry dual language programs by 2040.

Across Washington, 35,000 students spanning 42 school districts and tribal education learn dual language programs. The students learn classroom content partly in English and partly in another language.

The programs give the kids not just the opportunity to build biliteracy and bilingualism, but actually helps their brains be more flexible - in other words able to think multiple concepts at once and the ability to adapt to new, changing and unplanned events.

State Superintendent Chris Reykdal says as the world becomes increasingly international, this will help Washington students to grow the workforce that will be needed for the global economy.

“This state’s economy will be a function of our ability to execute language here and then have our Washington youth graduates, go onto post secondary success and take those language skills around the world,” Reykdal said.

In the state’s dual language programs, schools choose the partner language to be taught alongside English. Currently, 102 offer Spanish, three offer Chinese-Mandarin, two offer Vietnamese, and five offer tribal languages.

The goal is that all Washington students will have access to dual language education in grades K-9 by 2040. Along with expanding the programs to more school districts, they are at the same time expanding the educators needed to implement it.

Along with helping students achieve better grades and problem solving skills, Reykdal says dual language programs create ethnic and racial awareness and break down social barriers.

