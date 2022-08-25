Woman found dead after assault in NE Portland identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman who was found dead after an assault in northeast Portland has been identified by police.

Penelope Fagan, 59, was found dead in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 8. Officers found her dead after responding to an assault call in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue.

Following an investigation, the medical examiner found Fagan died from blunt force trauma. Her manner of death has been determined to be homicide.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released by police.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Eric McDaniel at Eric.McDaniel@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0833, or Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433. Please reference case number 22-212419.

