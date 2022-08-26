1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash north of Cornelius

Crash scene
Crash scene(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:04 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash that happened north of Cornelius Thursday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash on Northwest Zion Church Road, between Northwest Milne Road and Northwest Gordon Road, at about 6:42 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation revealed a driver in a black Chevrolet Impala lost control on a curve and collided with a silver Mercedes-Benz E350.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 39-year-old Jonathan Rojas, of Cornelius, was found dead at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation was led by the Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team. No additional details were released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Mar-a-Lago is seen in this file photo. The document is likely to offer at least some new...
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
New Oregon Crater Lake license plate design
Oregon reveals new Crater Lake license plate
National Women's Equality Day
National Women's Equality Day
Steve and Mina Shulz found murdered at their home in Olalla, Washington.
Bodies of murdered Washington couple found in garbage can