1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash north of Cornelius

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash that happened north of Cornelius Thursday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the crash on Northwest Zion Church Road, between Northwest Milne Road and Northwest Gordon Road, at about 6:42 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation revealed a driver in a black Chevrolet Impala lost control on a curve and collided with a silver Mercedes-Benz E350.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 39-year-old Jonathan Rojas, of Cornelius, was found dead at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation was led by the Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team. No additional details were released.

