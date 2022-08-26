16-year-old girl missing from Portland home

Franki Tuloula Mae Salyer-Livingston
Franki Tuloula Mae Salyer-Livingston(Oregon Department of Human Services)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:26 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 16-year-old girl is missing from her Portland home and may be in danger, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division.

ODHS said Franki Tuloula Mae Salyer-Livingston went missing on Tuesday, and that she may be in or around two unhoused encampments - the one near Target at 4030 Northeast Halsey St. or the one on North Marine Drive.

ODHS is asking anyone who may have seen her to call 911 or local law enforcement immediately.

  • Date of birth: Feb. 22, 2006
  • Height: 5 feet, 1 inch
  • Weight: 100 pounds
  • Hair: Brown, dyed red
  • Eye color: Brown
  • Other features: Franki has a piercing in her septum and both nostrils

Portland Police Bureau Case #22-229066

Report child abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233).  This toll-free number allows you to report abuse of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.

