Body cam video shows Oregon lawmaker arrested at county fair

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:19 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Body cam video obtained by FOX 12 gives a first-hand look at body cam footage taken when deputies arrested an Oregon state representative last week at the Clackamas County Fair.

The video shows deputies questioning and ultimately arresting Rep. James Hieb of Canby.

Deputies said Hieb was asked to stop smoking a cigarette at the fair by a fair board member, but Hieb refused.

Then, when deputies tried to exclude the representative from the fair, he wouldn’t let them see his identification.

At various points in the video, Hieb can be seen struggling with deputies, using expletives, and at one point falls to the floor.

Hieb is accused of disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer. He’s due to be arraigned next month.

We’ve reached out to representative Hieb to get his side of the story and when we hear from him, we’ll let you know.

