DOJ releases redacted affidavit in Trump Mar-a-Lago search.

PALM BEACH, FL. (KPTV) -The redacted affidavit signed off by a federal judge for the search of former president Donald Trumps Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida has now been released.

The document includes details saying 14 of 15 boxes that were recovered from the Florida estate contained classified and top-secret government documents.

This 32-page affidavit is mostly redacted to protect the Department of Justice’s case information such as sources, maps and civilian contacts working with the DOJ.

Insight into how and why the home was searched in the document says it goes back to 2021.

That’s when the National Archives asked the former president to return documents that he took to his Mar-a-Lago home after leaving the White House.

According to officials, the 15 boxes were returned in January of 2022 from the former president.

Including a total of 184 classified and top-secret documents that were scattered among newspapers, magazines and some personal correspondences.

After seeing this, officials with the national archive were so alarmed, they called in the FBI, making it a criminal matter.

This led to the FBI to seek a warrant in August to search the property for more confidential information.

The affidavit includes correspondence from the former president’s lawyer stating the president has the authority to declassify information.

Officials say that’s true, but this type of information needs to be housed appropriately.

Despite the information listed in the documents released, the former president has long insisted that he’s fully cooperated with government officials. Going on to say he sees the search as a politically motivated move to damage any re-election prospects.

