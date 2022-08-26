Family of I-84 hit-and-run victim demand answers

DALLES, Ore (KPTV) - Oregon State Police are asking for help tracking down a driver involved in a hit-and-run on Interstate 84 over the weekend that left a woman dead.

Jennifer Johnston was left lying on the road after being hit by a car around 4 a.m. on Aug. 19, according to her sister Leah Young.

“Jennifer was on I-84, she ran out of gas, and she was hit, she was struck,” Young said. “The officer said they had phone calls saying that there may have been a dead animal on the road because she was in the roadway.”

Four hours later, police found Johnston east of the Dalles near milepost 89, but it was too late. Now the family she left behind is angry and demanding answers.

“I just want whoever did this to answer for it,” said her son Gavyn Wilbourn. “It’s like gnawing in my chest you know I’ve just been heartbroken, still something I can’t believe.”

“The last time I ever saw her is she said she’s going to Spokane to do some work and that was it,” said her son Terryn Wilbourn.

But her family wants to remember the good times, and say that Johnston was a very sweet person, bubbly and full of life.

“She’d always drag me and Terryn out of the house and we’d either go to the beach, we probably go to some family event,” Gavyn Wilbourn said.

Gavyn Wilbourn never imagined he would say goodbye like this, but that his mother’s memory will live on.

“She wouldn’t want us to you know really, really let this break us. We just got to keep moving so what’s what I plan on doing,” Gavyn Wilbourn said. “We survived a lot together we had a hard life, but we had each other.”

The hit-and-run is under investigation. If you were driving in the area and hit what they thought could be an animal on Aug. 19, 2022 between 4:00 a.m. and 5:20 a.m., please call *OSP (*677) or 800-442-0776. Reference Case Number SP22-217109.

