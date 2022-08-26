Gov. Brown orders flags to fly half-staff in honor of firefighter who died in Rum Creek Fire

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown ordered all flags to fly half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday in honor of a firefighter who died fighting the Run Creek Fire in Josephine County. The firefighter, 25-year-old Logan Taylor died last Thursday after he was hit by a tree on duty.

“My heart breaks for the family, friends, and crew of Logan Taylor,” said Governor Brown. “He will be remembered for his bravery, courage, and commitment to protecting Oregonians from wildfire. Dan and I send our sincerest condolences.”

The date of the flag order coincides with Taylor’s memorial service in Medford starting 10 a.m. Monday at Harry and David Field. The public is invited to attend.

