Home considered ‘total loss’ after fire in Clark County

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:18 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A family of five narrowly escaped a house fire in northern Clark County early Friday morning.

At about 1:21 a.m., Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire in the 2400 block of Northwest Hayes Road, east of Woodland.

Officials said children in the home were awaken by a growing fire in the living room and alerted the rest of the family. All family members made it out safely.

Crews arrived on scene and found the home fully involved. A total of 17 personnel, along with four engines, one ladder truck, four water tenders, two chief officers, and a county fire marshal, were on scene.

Scene photo
Scene photo(Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue)

The home is considered a total loss. The Red Cross is helping the family.

Officials said the family had been burning candles due to a power outage, but the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

