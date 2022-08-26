Hood to Coast passes through Portland Friday afternoon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s aptly titled ‘The Mother of Relays’ for a reason. Hood to Coast kicked off early Friday morning at Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood. The action wraps up Saturday in Seaside along the Oregon Coast.

Some teams started at Timberline, others in Portland. It is the relay’s 40th anniversary this year.

It’s about 200 miles from Mount Hood to Seaside if a team chooses that route, or about 130 miles from Portland to Seaside.

Each team has about a dozen members, and each person runs 3-5 mile legs, and they rotate through their roster until the relay is finished.

Each team has a couple of vans where team members follow along the course.

One team from Portland is called ‘Fred’s Silver Foxes,’ who are running to remember their late friend and teammate, Fred, who they say died from a brain tumor in 2018. They run with a cardboard cut out of him, and each runner carries a touchstone with some of his ashes throughout the race.

Fred’s sister, Monique Butzon is serving as the team’s van driver.

“Our teammates, besides passing off the bracelet, they pass off his touchstone with his ashes in it so he’s kind of running to the coast,” said Butzon.

Josh Kornegay is a longtime friend and runner.

“He (Fred) runs every leg of Hood to Coast every year,” said Kornegay. “For me it’s an inspiration to keep moving, because there’s so many people who would wish to be a part of something like this and aren’t able to.”

