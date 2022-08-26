Man spits at, pepper sprays Red Robin employee during scam attempt in Tualatin

TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) - A man is wanted after spitting at and pepper spraying an employee at a Red Robin during a scam attempt, according to the Tualatin Police Department.

The incident happened Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. at the Red Robin located at 7425 Southwest Nyberg Street. Officers learned the suspect tried to scam the restaurant by claiming they made his to-go order wrong and was demanding a gift card.

Before leaving the restaurant, police said the suspect spat at the victim and then pepper sprayed her in the face.

During the investigation, officers learned that the suspect had stolen the pepper spray from another business, then conducted similar scams at two other businesses in the Tualatin area on the same day.

Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

Police described the suspect as a Black man in his 40s. He was wearing a blue sport jacket and slacks at the time.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Tualatin Police Department at 503-691-4800 and reference case number 22-16394.

