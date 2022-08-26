Mother of Gresham hit-and-run victim says suspect sped up before crash

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A mother is heartbroken after a hit-and-run driver hit her son and left him lying on the road. The young man is in the hospital, fighting for his life and the driver is still on the loose.

Lynda Taylor was having her morning coffee when she got a phone call that her son, Troy, was at OHSU. She says Troy was riding his bike to work on Saturday, Aug. 20 when he was struck by a car that left him with multiple broken bones.

“I can’t believe somebody would do that to another human being and I’ve been torn apart every time I think about it,” says Taylor.

Gresham police say it happened on SE Burnside and SE 1st St. at 5:10 a.m.

“He was in the bike lane, he was at a crosswalk and even though he was still in the bike lane, this car ran the red light and sped up and hit him,” says Taylor. “He recalls being up in the air and kind of doing a somersault, pulling his leg in to protect him and he got hit a second time by the car.”

She says a TriMet employee attended her son and called an ambulance. Troy was in the hospital with broken bones. The next day, he had successful surgery but later fell into a coma. Taylor says, that news changed her family’s life.

Gresham police describe the suspect’s vehicle as a white or silver small Nissan sedan with Washington plates.

“He said he was just lying there in the street it was so emotional for him to say that that guy just hit me and drove off and left me in the street.”

Lynda says her son enjoyed helping his coworkers and says he’s a brilliant, active kid that can do anything.

“He just kept saying ‘I want to run again mom, I really want to run again,’” says Taylor. “I’ve not been with somebody so devastated to just watch your child there in tears.”

Lynda says Troy has a chance to make a full recovery, but for now, only time will tell.

“I am concerned about if he doesn’t recover to what extent he recovers and what kind of life he’s going to have and is that going to be a life that he can accept and live with,” says Taylor.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist in medical bills.

