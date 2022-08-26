Motorcycle crash leaves Lane County Woman dead

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman riding a motorcycle on High Prairie Road outside Oakridge died after losing control, skidding and crashing onto the roadway Wednesday evening, according to Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman, 42-year-old Melissa Marie Shambley, suffered severe injuries. Medics arrived just after 7:30 and performed life-saving measures but Shambley did not survive. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

