Much cooler over the next few days

Marine air has been pouring into our western valleys overnight. You’ll notice it in two different ways this morning. Temperatures across the metro area are running about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than Thursday morning, and a thicker marine layer is spreading inland. Much of today will feature cloudy skies along and west of the Cascades. Cloudier skies combined with cooler air will lead to a comfortable afternoon. Expect highs to top out near or just below 80 degrees.

The cooling trend will carry into this weekend as an upper level trough drops in from the northwest. This system will produce more lift in the atmosphere, which will lead to widespread light showers along the coast, Coast Range and Cascades. A few spotty showers and areas of drizzle will also be possible in our western valleys, but shouldn’t amount to much. Highs will only make it into the low to mid 70s on Saturday. Sunday will start off cloudy, but a gradual clearing will lead to a nice afternoon. Highs will range between the mid to upper 70s.

A ridge of high pressure is likely to amplify over the western United States between early to mid next week. Expect another warming trend with afternoon temperatures soaring into the 90s. We’ll slowly cool back down as we wrap up August and begin the month of September.

Have a great Friday!

