New chaperone rule in effect at the Oaks Park roller skating rink.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After recent behavioral issues from teenagers at the Oaks Park roller skating rink, the park implemented a chaperone rule for anyone under 18.

The new rule went into effect last Friday and officials with Oak Park said it will last for the near future. According to that official, a chaperone, who is 21-years-old or older, will be required to be present during the roller skating rink’s evening sessions every Friday and Saturday for every group of six teenagers. There will also be security guards reminding parents and guardians that they cannot drop off their children and leave. Also, anyone that looks young, will have their ID checked. Even the chaperones.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Yvette Roberts, who visits the roller skating rink frequently with her grandchildren and nephew, said.

Roberts said she roller skates with her family to give the children a place to roll out some stress.

“I think it really is therapeutic for kids to have to get some energy out,” Roberts said.

But Oaks Park said for some teenagers on Friday and Saturday nights, that energy is being released in the wrong way. A spokesperson said there have been frequent verbal and physical fights. Something Roberts has experienced firsthand.

“I did alert security a couple of weeks ago to a group of girls that I heard saying something that maybe wasn’t nice and I said hey, something sounds like it’s not cool over there,” Roberts said. “They went and checked it out and yes it was a group of teenagers that may have engaged in some fighting.”

Officials at Oaks Park said the type of behavior Roberts witnessed is what they’re trying to deter. They said this rule will hopefully be that deterrent.

