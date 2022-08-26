OHSU to offer overdose prevention training Tuesday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Health care experts with Oregon Health & Science University will be teaching people how to reverse a potentially fatal drug overdose at the OHSU Farmers Market on Tuesday, according to OHSU.

Health care experts will be at a booth from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the public grassy area in the center of OHSU’s Marquam Hill campus, near the fountain in front of Mackenzie Hall at 3266 Southwest Research Drive.

Experts will be offering information and training on using naloxone, also known by the trade name Narcan, to anyone who is interested.

According to OHSU, about 273 Americans die of a preventable drug overdose every day.

Pharmacist Emily Skogrand said she would like to see naloxone become as common as carrying a smartphone or keys.

“You never know when you’re going to be in a situation when you would need naloxone,” Skogrand said. “It may seem intimidating for a non-clinician, but it’s easy to administer and we encourage everyone to take a few minutes to learn how to use it.”

Oregon law allows anyone to carry and use naloxone, and anyone witnessing a suspected overdose may give naloxone with an easy-to-use nasal spray. OHSU said it is available at any of their pharmacies without a prescription.

