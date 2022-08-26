Oregon reveals new Crater Lake license plate

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon drivers will soon have a new license plate design to choose from based on the state’s iconic Crater Lake.

The Oregon DMV said it will start issuing the new design for the Crater Lake license plate for passenger cars on Sept. 9.

Oregon residents can order the new plates when they apply for an Oregon title and registration, when they renew their existing registration, or if they want to replace their current plates during their vehicle’s registration period.

People who already have Crater Lake plates and want to replace them with the new design will not need to pay the $30 surcharge, but will pay additional fees for plate manufacturing and replacement.

The plate costs $30 and all proceeds go to the Crater Lake National Trust.

