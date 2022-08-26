Passenger from Scio single-engine plane crash dies

LINN COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The passenger on the single-engine airplane that crashed Sunday afternoon near Scio on Richardson Gap Road died Wednesday from her injuries, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

The passenger was identified as Amy Jackson of Independence, and the wife of the deceased aircraft pilot, Dennis Jackson.

Amy Jackson had been rushed to Salem Memorial Hospital after rescuers found her Sunday with “life threatening injuries.” Her husband was declared dead at the crash site.

Police said the aircraft was listed as an Experimental Amateur Built Aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration, and is described as a “Dennis Jackson RV-8″ single-engine airplane, built in 2004.

