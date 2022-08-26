Passenger from Scio single-engine plane crash dies

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a downed aircraft near Scio on Sunday.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a downed aircraft near Scio on Sunday.(Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:24 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The passenger on the single-engine airplane that crashed Sunday afternoon near Scio on Richardson Gap Road died Wednesday from her injuries, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

The passenger was identified as Amy Jackson of Independence, and the wife of the deceased aircraft pilot, Dennis Jackson.

RELATED: 78-year-old man dead after single-engine airplane crash near Scio

Amy Jackson had been rushed to Salem Memorial Hospital after rescuers found her Sunday with “life threatening injuries.” Her husband was declared dead at the crash site.

Police said the aircraft was listed as an Experimental Amateur Built Aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration, and is described as a “Dennis Jackson RV-8″ single-engine airplane, built in 2004.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nevaeh Rohrbach, age 13, went missing from her foster-care home on Monday. The Oregon...
13-year-old girl missing again from Portland home
Suspect wanted for Eugene deli robbery Aug. 25.
Suspect wanted for Eugene deli robbery
Dejohntae Campbell.
Victim in deadly Powellhurst-Gilbert shooting identified as 40-year-old man
TEDx Portland apologizes for Betsy Johnson appearance
Secretary of State: Betsy Johnson qualifies for November ballot