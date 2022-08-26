Portland food cart owners speak on recent break-ins.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Early Tuesday morning, someone broke into Gresham Food Carts off Northwest Burnside. A suspect could be seen on camera walking in between two carts before he moved the camera up to avoid it recording what pod owner Michael Robinson says he did next.

“He was carrying tools and actually pried and damaged windows and awnings to gain access into each individual cart,” said Robinson. “There was five of them that were affected last night, and this is not the first time that we’ve had this happen.”

Robinson says the suspect made off with money stolen out of a donation box for Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian Relief Fund comes directly from the Ukraine food cart right behind me,” Robinson said. “They have raised a bunch of money for that cause. It hits directly home for them. That’s where they lived. That’s where they are from. It was a very sizeable sum. It was never something that we thought would happen.”

Robinson says this isn’t the first time someone has broken into the pod; in fact, it wasn’t the last time either. Someone broke in Wednesday night and this time someone stole their register.

“They trust us with their cart, with their business, that’s their livelihood,” Robinson said on Tuesday. “Every time it gets broken into, vandalized, damaged, however it does, it basically takes air out of their lungs. They have no words. Why did this happen. Why here? Why my cart? These small business owners deserve better than this.”

On Thursday morning, the owner of St. John’s Beer Porch said someone cut a hole through their fence and broke into two of the carts. Halle Vannatta, owner of Flourish food cart, says the person broke into her cart.

“I think around 5 or 6 a.m. somebody came on the lot and was messing with other people’s carts,” Vannatta said. “They ruined our front door pretty badly. Luckily one of the other cart owners was super kind and lent his time to replace the lock and put on a better master lock so things like this don’t happen in the future.”

Vannatta has been at this food pod for two years and says she had someone break into her cart this time last year as well.

“A year to the day our back door was broken, but that time all that was taken was a bottle of vegetable broth, so I hope they got some good use out of it,” Vannatta said. “We still haven’t replaced our back window. It’s just boarded up because it’s expansive, but you just do the best you can. Summer is a really good time for food carts, so we just appreciate every time someone comes out to support us.”

Over at Hawthorne Asylum, things seem to be different. Following a break-in where someone was able to get into over a dozen carts, the pod put up razor wire and they haven’t had a problem since according to Christian Lee, owner of Korean Twist food cart.

“They only recently put the wire in,” said Lee. “Before that it was a serious issue. We were getting broken into all the time. It really helped out. Six months ago, before the wire was put up, there was a major robbery that took place here. About twenty of us got hit in the same night. It seemed very organized.”

Food cart owners FOX 12 spoke with say it’s all about the community support that helps them carry on despite the break-ins.

“Even if there is some security, if it isn’t done like this, they can get in if they really tried,” said Lee, pointing to the high fence and razor wire. “Usually, it’s just one person running the whole operation. It’s not like we have a whole team behind us, so when we do get hit it really does hurt a lot more.”

