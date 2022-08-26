Portland man dies at hospital after being hit by driver on Hwy 99E

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 48-year-old man died at an area hospital Thursday after he was hit by a driver in Canby.

Just before 4:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 99E near milepost 22. Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed a driver in a Toyota Corolla was northbound when they struck a man who was in the lane of travel.

The pedestrian, identified as Jeremy Hofman, of Portland, was taken by air ambulance to an area hospital where he later died. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Highway 99E was closed for about three hours during the crash investigation. OSP was assisted at the scene by the Canby Police Department, Canby Fire Department, Life Fight Network and ODOT.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.