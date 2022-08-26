Stuff you can do with your dog in Oregon on this International Dog Day

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friday, Aug. 26 is International Dog Day and there are plenty of things you and fido can do together around the beautiful state of Oregon.

We’ve gathered just some of them here:

Portland

· Where to eat and drink:

o Ecliptic Brewing - Enjoy the large dog-friendly patio located on North Mississippi Avenue and just a short distance from I-5.

o Lucky Labrador - One of Portland’s oldest dog-friendly brewpubs has multiple locations and typically hosts an annual Dogtoberfest, a fundraising event and the city’s largest dog wash.

o Tin Shed - The brunch menu includes dishes called the Fetch, the Roll Over, the Good Dog and the Stay. The Alberta Street cafe also welcomes dogs on the patio and has a pooch-specific menu. On Tuesday nights, your pet can enjoy a free item from the dog menu for each human-friendly dish you order.

· Activities, parks and dog parks:

o Sellwood Park - Located in Southeast Portland, it offers a 1.5-acre off-leash area and access to the Willamette River for swimming.

o Normandale Park - Located in the Rose City Park neighborhood, it has two fully fenced in dog parks for small and large dogs.

· Stays:

o Kimpton Hotel Monaco - Pets of all sizes and shapes stay for free. There are also additional services, like walking and dog sitting.

o Hotel deLuxe - For a small extra fee, dogs will receive a bed, treats, bowls and toys and have the option of ordering pet-centric room service or upgrading to pet-friendly tea service with their own premium special herbal blend.

The Gorge and Mt. Hood

· Where to eat and drink:

o Pine Street Bakery & Pine Street Kitchen: The Hood River bakery is locally owned and provides dog-friendly amenities, including dog water bowls and homemade biscuits.

o Solstice Wood Fire Pizza: The pet-friendly patio is adjacent to the waterfront in Hood River and has prime outdoor seating.

· Activities:

o Hood River Waterfront Trail + The Spit - Walk the 2.8-mile paved trail along the Columbia River is easily accessible if you’re staying at one of Hood River’s waterfront or downtown hotels.

o Check out the sandbar - There’s a 40-acre sandbar at the confluence of the Hood and Columbia rivers that is surrounded by water and welcoming to off-leash dogs. To get there, walk toward the pedestrian bridge that crosses the Hood River. From the west end of the bridge, head north on a gravel road. You’ll know you’re there when you’ve reached a huge sandbar.

o Go on a waterfall hike at Tamanawas Falls: This popular summer hike puts on a beautiful winter coat. Located off Oregon Highway 35 in the Mt. Hood National Forest, this 3.5-mile loop leads to 100-foot Tamanawas Falls and back.

· Stay:

o Hood River Hotel - Canine-friendly, vintage lodging with cityscape and Columbia River views.

o Best Western Plus Hood River Inn - Set on the beautiful Columbia River and dogs receive a bag of treats.

Willamette Valley

· Where to eat and drink:

o Restaurants:

The Dundee Bistro, Golden Valley Brewery & Restaurant, or La Rambla Restaurant & Bar.

Ninkasi Brewing Company, Eugene

Ewing Young Distillery, Newberg

o Dog-friendly wineries with outdoor patios:

Lang Estate Winery Vineyard, Dundee

Evening Land Vineyards, Salem

Anne Amie Vineyards, Carlton

Keeler Estate Vineyard, Amity

Roots Wine Co., Yamhill

Sokol Blosser Winery, Dayton

· Activities, parks and dog parks:

o Molalla River State Park - Located at the confluence of the Willamette, Molalla and Pudding rivers. Play fetch in the large off-leash area.

o Riverside Drive Dog Park, McMinnville - 4-acre space is great for both large and small dogs, with paved walkways, running water, waste bags and garbage cans.

o Oregon Garden,Silverton - There’s a special mini-garden just for dogs. The Pet-Friendly Garden is also a space where you can learn about which plants are toxic to pets throughout the garden and even in your own backyard.

o Eugene has six dog parks that are fenced with wash-down stations, waste bags, drinking fountains and plenty of green space.

· Stay:

o The Vintages - Located in Dayton, this is a retro trailer resort set on14 acres that offers a unique airstream glamping experience. Along with luxury amenities, pups can get in on the fun with retro-style bowls, flamingo plush toy souvenirs, bandanas and tennis balls. Guests are also provided a list of nearby dog-friendly restaurants, breweries and wineries in the area so your dog can tag along on your adventures.

o The Independence, a boutique hotel where you and Fido can stay to take full advantage of the river.

o Historic Hotel Oregon - Located in McMinnville has an excellent rooftop deck and multiple bars throughout the four-story building.

Southern Oregon

· Where to eat and drink:

o Restaurants:

Buttercloud Bakery & Café, Medford

Ma Mosa’s, Grants Pass - A farm-to-table brunch spot with dog-friendly outdoor seating and a dog menu!

River’s Edge Restaurant - The restaurant is known for its excellent steak and seafood and features a dog-welcoming outdoor patio overlooking the Rogue River.

Louie’s of Ashland - Has a creekside patio that is dog-friendly.

Luna Cafe, Ashland Hills Hotel & Suites - Try the smoked salmon burger or grilled flatbread pizza.

o Wineries:

Wooldridge Creek Winery,Grants Pass - A hillside vineyard and winery with an expansive outdoor covered seating area. There’s a creamery making, serving and selling cheeses made from locally sourced organic milk. While sampling sustainable wines nibble aged hard and fresh soft cheese.

Red Lily Vineyards, Jacksonville - The Spanish-inspired winery specializes in broody tempranillos and other varietals that feature earthy characteristics. They’re also one of the rare wineries that allow dogs inside.

· Activities, parks and dog parks:

o Ashland Dog Park - Has a two-acre fenced in area and dog toys where dogs can run off leash and socialize. Park hours are from dawn to dusk seven days a week.

o Hald/Strawberry Park, Ashland - Offers a 2-acre fully-fenced off leash park and wading pools.

· Stays:

o The historic Ashland Springs Hotel, Ashland - Built in 1925, the landmark hotel now boasts European flair for both its human and canine guests. Dog pals have their own entrance at the rear of the hotel, which leads straight to the third-floor, doggo-designated rooms for convenience. Each room can host up to two pets, for a flat pet fee per stay.

o Riverside Inn, Grants Pass - Has dog-friendly rooms and stunning views of the Rogue River, and is conveniently located within walking distance of downtown Grants Pass.

Central Oregon

· Where to eat and drink: (Bend)

o Cascade Lakes Brewing Company

o GoodLife Brewing Company

o Crux Fermentation Project

o McMenamins Old St. Francis School

· Activities, parks and dog parks:

o Bend has eight off-leash areas, which includes Riverbend Dog Park, where dogs can easily access the water and go swimming in the city.

o The North Fork Trail in the Deschutes National Forest - Walk a 6.7 mile loop which starts at the Tumalo Falls Picnic Area and leads to Happy Valley or a 2-4-mile out-and-back surrounded by Douglas firs in 50 shades of green.

o Walk the Green Lakes Trail

o Rimrock Trail, known as Good Dog Trail - Is a favorite off-leash and less busy trail favored among locals.

· Stay:

o The Oxford Hotel, Bend - Has an entire pet package to pamper your pup, which includes a proper-size bed for your small- or medium-size friend, travel dog bowls (one for you to keep), a loaner leash and collars, organic dog treats, dog trail and park maps, and more.

o Suttle Lodge , Sisters - This Lincoln Logs resort offers luxurious, pet-friendly stays for all price points. From rustic cabins with off-site bathrooms to airy, Pendleton blanket-lined rooms along the waterfront with mountain views.

Oregon Coast

· Where to eat and drink:

o Lincoln City - Beachcrest Brewing, Mcmenamins Lighthouse Brewpub, Pub Fish and Chips and Snug Harbor Bar & Grill have dog friendly patios.

· Activities, parks and dog parks:

o Lincoln City opened its first dog park at the Community Center this summer! The Dog Park is located at the Community Center Park, 2150 NE Oar Pl. The newly fenced park hosts an ADA entrance pad, human and dog water fountains, tables, doggie bag stations, and a doggy fire hydrant!

· Stay:

o Lincoln City - The Shearwater Inn - Accepts dogs up to 45 pounds. When you check in, you will receive a basket to use during their stay, which includes dog sheets, dog towels and dog bowls. The Looking Glass Inn and Anchor Inn are also pet friendly.

o Surfsand Resort, Cannon Beach - Has over 50 pet-friendly rooms near the iconic Haystack rock. Expect to find a pet bed, towel, sheet, placemats, bowls, doggie bags and more upon arrival, in addition to a foot and paw wash near the beachfront path and a fully stocked “cookie” jar with fresh treats.

o Inn at Cape Kiwanda, Pacific City - Has amenities for your four-legged friends. Take your dog for a run along the beach and use the outdoor wash stations.

