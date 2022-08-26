Young woman found dead outside La Grande still unidentified 44 years later

UNION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The identity of a young woman found dead in Union County remains unknown 44 years later, and the investigation into her case is ongoing.

Finley Creek Jane Doe was found on Aug. 27, 1978, in a wooded hillside outside of La Grande. Oregon State Police said her identity has never been determined.

Last week, the OSP Forensics Service Division, State Medical Examiner’s Office Forensic Anthropologist, State Police Major Crimes Detectives, and members of the Union County Search and Rescue team conducted an operation in response to recent interest shown by cadaver dogs brought in by the Finley Creek Jane Doe Task Force.

Crews conducted a grid search of about three acres around the original burial site and the recent locations of interest by the cadaver dogs. OSP said over 50 bones were found, but none were determined to be human.

An excavated of the original burial site turned up nothing of evidentiary value, according to OSP.

Crews searched the original burial site. (Oregon State Police)

OSP and other law enforcement partners are hoping to bring closure to Finley Creek Jane Doe’s family. Anyone with information about her identity or the investigation is asked to contact Oregon State Police Dispatch at 800-442-0776 and reference case number SP78-752103.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.