1 dead, 1 injured after crash, car hitting tree in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead, and another was injured in a crash in southeast Portland on Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 133rd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a vehicle had hit a tree and one person was dead outside of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital, but a condition was not provided.

Officers said before hitting the tree, the vehicle hit another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle remained on the scene.

The major crash team is investigating. During the investigation, SE Stark St. is closed between SE 130th Ave. and SE 134th Ave.

Anyone with any information and has not already spoken to police is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-230725.

