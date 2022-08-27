Driver sentenced to probation one year after hitting, killing nine-year-old in Gresham

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – More than a year after nine-year-old Baylei Martins-Read was hit by a car and killed in Gresham, her family is grieving knowing the driver responsible for the crash won’t spend any time in jail.

This week, Cameron King had assault charges against him dropped and entered a guilty plea that resulted in him being sentenced to probation.

Martin-Read’s mother spoke with FOX 12 saying the sentencing is making it harder to heal.

“It was a devastating blow,” says Victoria Martins-Read.

It’s been over a year since Victoria Martins-Read was hit by a car that left her and her 3-year-old severely hurt and killed nine-year-old Baylei.

“She could’ve done so much good for the world and now she won’t have a chance,” Martins-Read says.

Gresham police say they were on the sidewalk on Northwest Eastman Parkway in Gresham when Cameron King jumped the curb, hitting all three of them.

Victoria’s ankle is still broken and her daughter Maggie is dealing with a brain injury.

“She gets migraines from her brain injury that nothing helps with and now she has to be monitored to make sure she’ll be able to learn correctly,” says Martins-Read.

For the grieving mother, this week’s sentencing is something she simply can’t understand.

“People go to jail for so much less. Like, way less for ridiculous reasons but he killed a child and he’s walking free,” says Martins-Read. “I grew up believing in the system. Now I feel like the system just completely failed and that’s hard. I have a little girl who still wakes up screaming for her sister.”

King will be on probation for three years and no longer has a driver’s license.

