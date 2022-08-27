‘Find of a lifetime’: 8-year-old discovers giant prehistoric shark tooth

(WGAL) - A young archaeologist made quite a find while vacationing with his family.

Riley Gracely, 8, recently unearthed a prehistoric shark tooth when the family stopped by an educational fossil-hunting expedition with Palmetto Fossil Excursions.

The 8-year-old and his family have collected hundreds of shark teeth during their annual trips.

And while the family has found some impressive artifacts in the past, Riley was on the lookout.

“When this year came along, he was thinking, ‘OK, it’s my turn, I got to get something this time,’” said Justin Gracely, Riley’s father.

And he did. Riley said he spotted a fossilized shark tooth stuck in a pile of dirt.

“As soon as I saw it, I was like, ‘I’m going to wait until everybody comes around,” Riley said.

The tooth measured nearly 5 inches, and the family believes the giant tooth is from a pretty large and ancient shark, likely dating back more than 22 million years.

“I think it predates the megalodon. It’s called an angustiden,” Justin Gracely said.

The tooth can be identified by the matching cups on each side and is likely worth around $2,000.

Palmetto Fossil Excursions congratulated Riley on its social media, calling it a “find of a lifetime.”

Riley said he’s not done yet in his fossil excursions, even after such a find.

‘I want to go back to find more big teeth so I can add them to my collection,” Riley said.

