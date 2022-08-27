Hillsboro P.D. releases new details in officer-involved shooting (GRAPHIC IMAGE)

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) –

The incident happened Aug. 26 around 1 p.m. near the west precinct, according to police. That’s when 20-year-old Jose Juan Aguilar-Mandujano, of Hillsboro, reportedly attacked 23-year-veteran of the Hillsboro Police Department Lieutenant Neil Potter. Potter currently works for the patrol division as a watch commander.

Hillsboro P.D. says the attack was unprovoked and during the incident, Potter was knocked to the ground, suffering broken facial bones and a concussion. Aguilar-Mandujano continued the attack while Potter was on the ground, making movements towards his gun, according to police.

While Hillsboro P.D. has confirmed an officer shot Aguilar-Mandujano, no further details were given in the timeline.

Aguilar-Mandujano’s family spoke with FOX 12 on Monday and said they believe their son being shot is something that could’ve been avoided given the precinct was so close, saying the officer could’ve called for backup.

Hillsboro P.D says Lieutenant Potter is still recovering from is injuries while Aguilar-Mandujano remains hospitalized.

Potter was knocked to the ground, suffering broken facial bones and a concussion. (Hillsboro Police Department)

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.