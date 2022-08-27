Missing Vancouver man in need of insulin and schizophrenia medication

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered man last seen Wednesday.

Police say Andrei A Asanachescu left the 1300 block of SE Olympia Drive on Aug. 24 around 9 p.m.

Authorities say they are concerned for Andrei as he takes insulin for diabetes twice a day as well as medication for schizophrenia. He is described as frequenting Target and Fred Meyer and occasionally asking for money on the street. Police say Andrei is very independent, knowing his way around the city and C-Tran.

Andrei is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and 300 lbs.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

